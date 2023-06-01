News you can trust since 1772
From the archive: Pictures from former Mayor of Derry Kathleen McCloskey's Civic Ball in May 2003

The Derry Journal in May 2003 featured pictures from the Mayor of Derry Councillor Kathleen McCloskey’s Civic Ball.
By Laura Glenn
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:53 BST

There are some extremely well-known people in attendance at the event.

Attendees at Mayor Kathleen McCloskey's Ball in May 2003.

Attendees at Mayor Kathleen McCloskey's Ball in May 2003. Photo: DJ

Deep in conversation at Mayor Kathleen McCloskey's Civic Ball in May 2003.

Deep in conversation at Mayor Kathleen McCloskey's Civic Ball in May 2003. Photo: DJ

Plenty of smiles at Mayor Kathleen McCloskey's Civic Ball in May 2003.

Plenty of smiles at Mayor Kathleen McCloskey's Civic Ball in May 2003. Photo: DJ

Mayor of Derry Councillor Kathleen McCloskey and the Mayor and Mayoress of Belfast Councillor Alex and Liz Maskey with Colr Maskey's local Sinn Fein party members. Included from left are Colr Barney O'Hagan, Colr Paul Fleming, Colr Peter Anderson, Colr Cathal Crumley, Colr Maeve McLaughlin and Colr Lynn Fleming,

Mayor of Derry Councillor Kathleen McCloskey and the Mayor and Mayoress of Belfast Councillor Alex and Liz Maskey with Colr Maskey's local Sinn Fein party members. Included from left are Colr Barney O'Hagan, Colr Paul Fleming, Colr Peter Anderson, Colr Cathal Crumley, Colr Maeve McLaughlin and Colr Lynn Fleming, Photo: DJ

