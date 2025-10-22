Frontwoman of Derry band CHERYM awarded £5,884 from Department for Communities for new music equipment

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons on announced Wednesday details of the 25/26 Musical Instruments Programme, with £1,103,000.00 awarded to bands, groups and individual musicians.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, administered by the Arts Council and funded by the Department for Communities, is designed to increase the quality of music making in Northern Ireland. Grants awarded provide funding to help musicians purchase new instruments, with a focus on building skills and encouraging player development.

A total of 134 grants have been awarded through the 2025/26 programme – 94 bands, 12 professional and non-professional groups, and 28 individual musicians will receive funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Lyons said: “Firstly I want to congratulate all the successful applicants of this year’s Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Musical Instruments Programme. Music is part of our culture and it enriches our cultural experiences.

Derry based musician Hannah Richardson, has been awarded funding through the Department of Communities Musical Instruments Programme.

“I recognise that funding is a challenge for many individuals, bands, groups and organisations across the entire music and arts sector so I am pleased to be able to announce this funding which makes a difference across Northern Ireland.

“I am delighted to see an increase in awards from 119 last year to 134 this year with increased capital investment from £823k in 2024/25 to £1.1m in 2025/26. This demonstrates the need and I will continue to support those who strive to improve the standards of musicianship in Northern Ireland.

“I am also very pleased to see the spread of funding reaches all local council areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “We are pleased to join with the Department for Communities today to share news of funding made available for musicians, bands and groups through the Musical Instruments Programme.

“This funding will reach deep into communities, throughout Northern Ireland, benefiting musicians practicing across a broad range of genres including classical, jazz, traditional, contemporary and electronic music. These instruments will be used to enhance teaching, aid player development and in performances for many years to come.”

Derry-based musician Hannah Richardson, a member of the punk-trio CHERYM, has received a grant of £5,884 through the musical instruments programme. This funding will enable her to acquire new equipment, including a guitar, pedals, and an amplifier.