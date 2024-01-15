Sinn Féin MLA Padraig Delargy has said proper investment in the rail network in the North West is needed following funding announcements by the British Government in December for other rail projects in the North.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Foyle MLA stated: "Following a connectivity review, the British government announced funding for projects such as examining electrifying part of the railways, as well as feasibility studies for reopening old lines.

"However it is very frustrating that no funding has been earmarked for projects in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Improving our rail network and connectivity in general can play a massive role in unlocking the north west's full potential."

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy.

Mr Delargy said modern infrastructure links that are fit for purpose were needed here.

"Rail can play a big part in transforming the North West by enhancing connectivity and tackling pollution,” he said, adding: