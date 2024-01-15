News you can trust since 1772

'Frustrating' NW omitted from rail investment plans - Derry MLA

Sinn Féin MLA Padraig Delargy has said proper investment in the rail network in the North West is needed following funding announcements by the British Government in December for other rail projects in the North.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Jan 2024, 11:53 GMT
The Foyle MLA stated: "Following a connectivity review, the British government announced funding for projects such as examining electrifying part of the railways, as well as feasibility studies for reopening old lines.

"However it is very frustrating that no funding has been earmarked for projects in the North West.

"Improving our rail network and connectivity in general can play a massive role in unlocking the north west's full potential."

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy.Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy.
Mr Delargy said modern infrastructure links that are fit for purpose were needed here.

"Rail can play a big part in transforming the North West by enhancing connectivity and tackling pollution,” he said, adding:

"It's clear that we need to invest in our rail network right across this island to ensure people have the public transport they deserve."

