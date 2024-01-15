'Frustrating' NW omitted from rail investment plans - Derry MLA
The Foyle MLA stated: "Following a connectivity review, the British government announced funding for projects such as examining electrifying part of the railways, as well as feasibility studies for reopening old lines.
"However it is very frustrating that no funding has been earmarked for projects in the North West.
"Improving our rail network and connectivity in general can play a massive role in unlocking the north west's full potential."
Mr Delargy said modern infrastructure links that are fit for purpose were needed here.
"Rail can play a big part in transforming the North West by enhancing connectivity and tackling pollution,” he said, adding:
"It's clear that we need to invest in our rail network right across this island to ensure people have the public transport they deserve."