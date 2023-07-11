'Fun for All' fundraiser launched to install wheelchair-accessible equipment at Buncrana's popular Festival playpark

The Friel family, working with Donegal County Council, has launched the ‘Fun for All’ initiative in memory of their brother, Gareth, who passed away on July 31 last year.

His sister, Coreen, told the Journal how Gareth had additional needs and when he passed away, his family wanted to create a ‘positive legacy’ in his name. As Gareth loved swings as a child, they decided to add the new equipment to the hugely popular park.

The fundraiser has had a brilliant response from the community, with numerous events being held to raise funds.

An artist's impression of what the new equipment would look like in the park.

These included bake sales in Scoil Iosagain, St Oran’s NS and Little Twigs and Forest Friends, which raised an incredible 3000 euro.

There will also be an 80s and 90s disco in The Laurentic Bar next Saturday, July 15.

The main fundraiser will take place on July 22, with a mammoth 40km walk from Banba’s Crown in Malin Head to Buncrana’s Market Square. Leaving at 5am in the morning and arriving in Buncrana at 3pm, walkers will include the Friel family and people from right across the community.

Coreen said the family is ‘so, so grateful,’ for the support of the community, as well as that of Donegal County Council, who have committed to undertaking the works needed to install the swings and bench.

The 'Fun for All' logo.

She outlined how the community is already ‘really lucky’ to have such a fantastic facility as the playpark and said they are excited to add the much-needed new equipment.

"What we have there shouldn’t be underestimated. It’s an amazing park and we’re so lucky to have it. Initially, we had no idea how much it would cost, but the project was a lot bigger than we anticipated. Donegal County Council has been a great support from the very start and after discussion, they came on board with us. It has been agreed that we will raise the funds to pay for the equipment, which comes in at around 20,000 and the council will pay for the installation and groundwork. We wouldn’t be able to do this without the council and we thank them very much for their support.”

Coreen said the family is ‘so grateful’ to everyone who has donated, held a fundraiser, supported them and spread the word. Anyone who would like to join the walk at any point next Saturday would be very welcome. Those taking part are asked to donate only what they can afford and there is no registration charge.

"We’d love it if people could come out and do a bit of the walk, or even give us a wave or shout on the way past.”

Anyone taking part is asked to wear a white top or shirt and you can join them at any point. The walkers are expected to be at Supervalu in Carndonagh between 9 – 9.30am, the Sliabh Sneacht Centre in Drumfries around 12.30 to 1pm and at the Market Square around 3pm.