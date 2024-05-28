Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donegal County Council is to lodge a funding application for a new Buncrana Leisure Centre in the call for the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund, it has been confirmed.

Sinn Fein County Councillor Jack Murray said the move, which follows the granting of planning approval for the project earlier this year, ‘is another step towards having the top class centre that our community deserves’.

The council will see have the option of seeking funding for the new centre within the Shore Front Development Project, but the centre could be constructed earlier if it was obtained through the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.

Speaking to the Journal, Councillor Murray said the new centre would benefit all of Inishowen and would also be a key attraction for tourists.

"This is an extremely good application and with the planning permission in place, the only thing missing now is the funding. If this was granted, we could possibly see diggers on site by the end of this year or start of next year.”

Colr Murray outlined how the plan for the new leisure centre is for a ‘state-of-the-art, high-spec facility,’ which is what the people of Inishowen need and deserve.

Colr Murray paid tribute to the ‘council staff who continue to drive forward the project, to all those in the committee who have done so much to help get it to this point, and particularly to all the people in the local community who refuse to let this issue go and make sure it's always high on the agenda’.