Fundraiser in memory of Noel Quigley

A fundraising day is to be held in memory of local man Noel Quigley who passed away last December after battling cancer for a number of years.

Noel was a social worker by profession and worked with the Western Health and Social Care Trust, and the board which proceeded it, for all of his working life. He also ran a successful local business.

Noel Quigley

He is survived by his wife Shirley, children Sheena and Brian and grandson Jaxsen.

The fundraising day has been organised as a tribute to Noel by family and a group of friends and will reflect two of his passions in life, golfing and cycling.

One of the organisers, Barry Desmond, described Noel as ‘fiercely competitive, compassionate, inspiring, fun-loving and someone we all miss very much’.

Over 55 teams have registered to take part in a golf tournament at Ballyliffin Golf Club, where Noel was a member.

The high esteem in which he was held will be evident to all as the 220 players tee off on Friday, September 6.

Noel took part in numerous charity cycles to raise funds for good causes, and this Friday between 30 and 40 cyclists will ride from the Foyle Hospice to Ballyliffin Golf Club in his memory.

While the teams for the golf tournament are at full capacity, there will be an event later that evening which will entice all golf fans.

A raffle will be held which includes memorabilia from three major tournament winners including Shane Lowry, Darren Clarke and Ernie Els.

Noel’s family and friends hope to raise £20,000 for three charities close to Noel’s heart - the Alzheimers Disease Society, the MacMillan Foundation and The Foyle Hospice.

His daughter Sheena explained her family are ‘eternally grateful’ for the work of the Foyle Hospice.

“When we got the news that Dad’s stage four cancer had returned, we had a matter of weeks left together. There were no treatment options left and it was then that the Foyle Hospice was there for us.

“You have to experience the help of the amazing team at The Foyle Hospice before you can ever truly appreciate how vital this service is for those dealing with a terminal illness.”

She added that while it may be hard to believe, there are even smiles and light relief at the Hospice, as staff ‘see the need to make the most of life however long or short that may be’.

Sheena added that supporting The MacMillan Support Centre in Altnagelvin was important to her father, who worked for over 30 years in the Western Trust.

She said he would want to ensure that support services continued for the people in an area he loved so well.

MacMillan do exceptional work and without their support many families in the North West would have nowhere to turn.

The final charity supported by the fundraising day is one that was part of Noel’s life for a long time.

He was a founder member and the first chairperson of the Derry branch of the Alzheimer’s Disease Society when it was established in the early 1990s.

Noel soon became the North’s regional representative on the Society’s National Council.

His mother would later be a recipient of services that he was involved in setting up.

Sheena said her father’s involvement in this field on a professional level and volunteering capacity ‘has left an imprint on the shape of dementia services in the Derry area to this day and would love to see this area of work benefit from funding raised in his name’.

If you would like to purchase a raffle ticket (cost 10 Euro) contact Barry Desmond on 07885207346.