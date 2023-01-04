The late Brian Hutton

The journalist died suddenly on New Year’s Eve at Letterkenny University Hospital after taking unwell. He was 46.

President Michael D. Higgins led tributes following his untimely passing.

“Brian was a fine journalist and known as a brilliant colleague with a reputation for reliability and a sensitive nature. He will be missed by so many,” said the President.

His sudden death was met with widespread shock.

His cousin Laura Hutton, who works on the picture desk at the Irish Times, said: “He had a skill of getting you to tell him things you didn’t want to. A born journalist and a great mucker. We’re broken.”

He is mourned by his daughter Issy, her mum Aideen McLoughlin, parents Damian and Eileen, brothers Kevin and Sean, sister Mairead, partner Emer Cosgrove and wider family circle.

