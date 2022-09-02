Funeral Mass of Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Simon to be conducted by Father Clement Padathiparambil

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funeral of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian will take place this morning.

The Mass will be conducted according to the Rites of the Syro-Malabar Church, incorporating the music and Malayalam language of India.

The celebrant will be Reverend Father Clement Padathiparambil, National Co-ordinator, Syro-Malabar Church, Ireland.

Concelebrants will be: Father Paul Morley, Co-ordinator, Syro Malabar Church; Father Joshy Kuttingal, Syro-Malabar Church, Great Britain; Father Joseph Karukayil, Saint Patrick’s Church, Dungiven; Father Jain Mannathukaran CC, Antrim; Father Roni Maliyekkal CC, Saint Eugene’s Cathedral and Father Joshy Parokkaran CC, Glendermott and Strathfoyle and Chaplain Syro-Malabar Church, Derry.

The Homily will be delivered by Father Michael Canny PP VG, Waterside Parish.

