Funeral Mass of Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Simon to be conducted by Father Clement Padathiparambil

The Funeral Mass for Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Simon will take place this morning at 11.00am in Saint Mary’s Church, Ardmore.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:20 am
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:25 am
The Mass will be conducted according to the Rites of the Syro-Malabar Church, incorporating the music and Malayalam language of India.

The celebrant will be Reverend Father Clement Padathiparambil, National Co-ordinator, Syro-Malabar Church, Ireland.

Concelebrants will be: Father Paul Morley, Co-ordinator, Syro Malabar Church; Father Joshy Kuttingal, Syro-Malabar Church, Great Britain; Father Joseph Karukayil, Saint Patrick’s Church, Dungiven; Father Jain Mannathukaran CC, Antrim; Father Roni Maliyekkal CC, Saint Eugene’s Cathedral and Father Joshy Parokkaran CC, Glendermott and Strathfoyle and Chaplain Syro-Malabar Church, Derry.

The Homily will be delivered by Father Michael Canny PP VG, Waterside Parish.

Bishop Dónal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, will take part in the ceremony.

