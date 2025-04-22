Funeral Mass of Pope Francis to take place on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Funeral Mass of Pope Francis will take place in the Vatican City on Saturday at 9am Irish-time.

The ceremony will be held on St. Peter’s Square and will be presided over by His Reverend Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals.

Cardinals, Patriarchs, Archbishops and Bishops will be invited to concelebrate the Requiem Mass.

After the Funeral the coffin of Pope Francis will be taken to St. Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Francis arrives for the closing Mass at the World meeting of families 2018 at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

From there it will be taken out of the Vatican City across the Tiber for burial in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in central Rome where, incidentally, Downings-native, Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin is a canon.

The Funeral commences the ‘Novendiali’, nine days of mourning for Pope Francis who passed away aged 88 on Monday.

On Wednesday the late Pope’s remains were removed from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta guest house where he resided at 8am Irish-time and taken to the Papal Basilica of Saint Peter.

His Reverend Eminence Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, a Dubliner who until a new Pope is elected is effectively responsible for the administration of the Catholic Church, presided over a moment of prayer.

This began the translation (carrying across) ceremony.

The procession crossed Piazza Santa Marta and Piazza dei Protomartiri Romani; from the Arco delle Campane it entered Saint Peter’s Square and then the Vatican Basilica via the central door.

At the Altar of the Confessio, the Cardinal Camerlengo presided over the Liturgy of the Word, at the end of which visits to the body of the Roman Pontiff began.