Funeral of Creeslough disaster victim Martin McGill to take place tomorrow

The late Martin McGill.

Martin McGill, aged 49, will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough at 2pm on October 11.

Mr. McGill was among the 10 confirmed victims of a catastrophic explosion at an Applegreen service station in the village shortly after 3pm on Friday.

He is mourned by his mother Mary, sisters Marie Louise and Caroline, brothers-in-law, Mathew and Iain, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

He will be laid to rest in Doe Cemetery.

