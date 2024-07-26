Funeral of late Dr. Noel O’Sullivan to take place in Derry on Saturday
The retired orthodontist who was 85 died unexpectedly at his home in the Culmore Road earlier this month.
His remains were recovered on July 17.
His Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, July 27 at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s, Pennyburn, followed by a private burial.
On Monday, the late Dr. O’Sullivan’s son John Garrett O'Sullivan (55) appeared in court charged with one count of attempting to prevent the burial of his father on dates between July 1 and July 17.
A police officer connected the accused to the charge and opposed bail.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said the defence believed this was a case that should be in a 'hospital setting rather than a custodial setting.'
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer described it as a 'distressing case for the family and an unusual case for the court.'
Mr. O'Sullivan was remanded in custody to appear again on August 15.