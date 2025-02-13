Funeral of murder victim Stephen Holmes to take place on Saturday
The funeral of Strabane murder victim Stephen Holmes is due to take place at the weekend.
The 31-year-old died at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Saturday five days after a reported serious assault in the Ballycolman area of the town in the early hours of the previous Monday morning,
The father-of-two will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Church, Melmount, at 12noon on Saturday.
Following his Requiem Mass his remains will be interred afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.