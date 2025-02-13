Funeral of murder victim Stephen Holmes to take place on Saturday

The funeral of Strabane murder victim Stephen Holmes is due to take place at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old died at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Saturday five days after a reported serious assault in the Ballycolman area of the town in the early hours of the previous Monday morning,

The father-of-two will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Church, Melmount, at 12noon on Saturday.

Following his Requiem Mass his remains will be interred afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.