Funeral of Samantha Willis taking place in Derry

Her Requiem Mass will take place at 11am in Saint Columb's Church prior to her interment at Ballyoan Cemetery.

The mother-of-four died in the early hours of Friday at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Her husband Josh paid moving tribute in a statement on social media on Friday.

"I have lost the love of my life Samantha to COVID-19. Samantha had put up a strong fight for the last 16 days but in the end just wasn’t enough. She did her best to come home to her family and beautiful children and shortly after 12 o’clock in the early hours of this morning passed away peacefully in ICU in Altnagelvin Hospital.

"Myself, her mother and two eldest children were by her side. She was in no pain and was comfortable when she slipped away.

"Whilst in hospital she also had to deliver our newest addition to the family who she has never met properly or held in her arms. I will make sure that Eviegrace will know all about the mother she will never meet. I will never let anyone forget you and I will remember all the special times and experiences we shared together," he said.

Josh urged people to get the coronavirus vaccination.

"I spent hours in ICU on Thursday and Friday with my wife who passed away. It’s real, the numbers are real. Get your vaccine so you or your family don’t have to go through what I have had to. As I write this I am laying beside her, she is 35, unvaccinated and in a coffin. Let that sink in," he said.

A fundraising page has been set up by friend Sara McCaul.

"Family and friends have been left devastated by her sudden passing at what should be a joyous occasion to celebrate. Anyone who knew Samantha would agree she had a heart of gold. She was always looking out for other people and was much loved in her role as a carer," she stated.

Almost £4,000 has already been raised to help support Josh and Samantha's four children Shéa, Holly, Lilyanna and Eviegrace. Donations can be made at the Friends of Samantha Willis Gofundme page.Samantha is the daughter of Mary and Lawrence Moore, the well-known Derry City and North West Cricket Union media officer

A minute's silence was held in Samantha's memory prior to Derry City's clash with Sligo Rovers at the Sligo showgrounds on Saturday.

"The children including Holly and Shéa are now my main priority," said Josh. "All I want to do now is make Samantha proud. I’m sure she’s already looking down and proud of how we are coping. We are also proud of her, she was a wonderful, loving and caring person and she has been our super hero the last few weeks. She is now our guardian angel and she will remain in our hearts and thoughts for ever more.