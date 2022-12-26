Funeral of veteran socialist and civil rights activist Dermie McClenaghan to take place in Derry

The late Dermie McClenaghan

The veteran activist passed away at the age of 81 at his home in the Waterside on Friday.

Mr. McClenaghan was one of the main organisers of the Derry Housing Action Committee and Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA) march in Derry on October 5, 1968, that was infamously attacked by the RUC at Duke Street, and was a major catalyst in the development of the civil rights movement.

He was a founding member of the Derry Citizens Action Committee, an important vehicle of the civil rights campaign, which was formed in the aftermath of October 5, and a life-long activist in the city and further afield.

Many tributes have been paid to Dermie who was a ubiquitous presence in street politics and anti-war, justice and civil rights activism throughout the course of his life.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood, paying tribute, said: "I’m so sad to hear that Dermie McClenaghan has passed. A true socialist, a real rebel and probably, the nicest person I have ever met. He was there at the beginning. We’ll miss him."

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “Our city has lost one of its longest standing and most popular champions of civil rights and equality, Dermie McClenaghan. Thoughts and prayers with all Dermie’s family and friends at this sad time.”

The Museum of Free Derry also paid tribute.

“Dermie was a strong advocate of truth, justice, and equality,” a spokesperson stated.

Fellow Bloody Sunday justice campaigner Robin Percival described him as ‘a giant of the Derry civil rights movement’.

"He never lost his passion for justice and equality. I have met few who carried as little political rancour as Dermie. An inspiration to so many,” he said.

Local barrister and activist Mary Durkan described him as a ‘civil rights champion, lifelong advocate and activist for social justice and Derry legend’.

“Our much-loved elder rebel was a fighter until the end. Ba laoch breá amach is amach é. Suaimhneas síoraí air,” she stated.

A spokesperson for the Creggan co-operative hub, the Ráth Mór centre, stated: “Solas geal álainn mar atá múchta. A beautiful bright light has gone out. Will be much missed by all at Ráth Mór.”

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin said: “So sad to hear Dermie McClenaghan has left us. Our thoughts are with Pauline, his family, friends and Dermie's comrades spanning decades of struggle. Dermie was there in 1968 and was there to back every progressive demand and struggle since.”

Ulster Unionist Party Alderman Darren Guy said: “He was a gentleman. There was many an interesting conversation I had with him. Sincere condolences to his wife Pauline.”

The Derry Against Fuel Poverty campaign group stated: “Dermie McClenaghan was a civil rights campaigner and a legend. If it wasn't for activists like Dermie we would never had one man, one vote or social housing. We stand on the shoulders of giants like him. Condolences to all who loved him.”

His funeral will leave his home this morning for a service in St. Columb’s Hall at 10am.