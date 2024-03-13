Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Throughout last week, the Digital Creative Lab played host to a series of educational activities for primary schools and Transition Year students.

The week saw enthusiastic participation from seven schools and 220 students across the region, including at its ‘after school’.

Pupils from St. Patrick's Girls School Carndonagh and Scoil Treasa Naofa, Malin investigated the range of engineering, and enjoyed an interactive bridge-building workshop. Over 60% of the 5th and 6th class students expressed their eagerness to pursue Engineering as a subject in Secondary School, showing the impact of hands-on learning experiences.

Scoil Íosgáin, Buncrana pupils generating electricity using wind power.

The momentum continued as the 5th and 6th Class from St. Boden’s Culdaff and Transition Year students from Carndonagh Community School engaged in a day of exploration and practical application of engineering concepts. Bridge-building activities proved to be a resounding success, further fuelling students' curiosity and enthusiasm.

Pupils and teachers from Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana delved into the world of engineering, appreciating the perfect blend of theoretical knowledge and practical tasks. The highlight of the day was witnessing the students' excitement as they tested the weight-bearing capacity of their bridge structures, showcasing their newfound skills and knowledge.

Commenting on the success of Engineering Week, Aine Kelly at the Digital Creative Lab, expressed gratitude towards the Irish Youth Foundation and McDonald’s for their support. "This is our second Engineering Week in Carndonagh. We are immensely proud of the impact this initiative has had on inspiring the next generation of engineers and digital creators."

Helen Nolan, co-founder and CEO at Spraoi agus Sport added: "At Spraoi, we are committed to empowering young people through educational initiatives and promoting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics). Engineering Week exemplifies the power of hands-on learning experiences in broadening the horizons of our young people and developing an interest in skills that are in demand."