Future of Derry to Liverpool flights in doubt

The future of flights from City of Derry Airport to Liverpool has been questioned this week as the airline, Loganair, states they are serving the route until the New Year.
By Daire Ní Chanáin & Laura Glenn
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST
City of Derry Airport

Loganair stepped in to take over flights to Liverpool John Lennon Airport in May 2021 after Ryanair decided to take a step back from the route. The airline said at the time that they wished to step in to ‘connect these two important destinations’ to ‘safeguard this connection’.

Now, flights are unable to be booked online for the Derry to Liverpool route after January 5, 2024.

There are also no flights scheduled for the whole month of November, while flights in December will not resume until December 15.

In a statement to the Derry Journal, Loganair said it continues to ‘work proactively’ with City of Derry Airport on new routes for the future.

The airline said it was “fully committed” to the airport but confirmed there were currently no plans to continue the Liverpool route beyond January 5, 2024.

The spokesperson said: “We are on sale and operating the LDY-LPL route up to October 2023 and on the following selected dates over Christmas and the New Year:

“19/21/22/26/27/28/29/31 December 2023; 2/3/4/5 January 2024.

“We are not, currently, proposing to operate outside these dates.

“Loganair is fully committed to City of Derry Airport and continues to grow passenger numbers between City of Derry and both Glasgow and London Heathrow.

“Loganair continues to work proactively with the airport on new routes for the future.”

