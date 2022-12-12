The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, joined with community representatives and representatives from the Department for Communities for the much anticipated event. The vibrant new £1.5m hub has been funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Department for Communities which provided £781,913 towards the facility. The 830m2 single story building will provide modern, dedicated office space and multipurpose rooms.

The centre will provide a home for a number of community organisations including the Galliagh Women's Group, On Street Community Youth, Galliagh Residents Association, Teach Na Failte, Community Restorative Justice & Rainbow Child & Family Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the event, Mayor Duffy said there was much excitement ahead of the official opening. "I am absolutely thrilled to see the long awaited Galliagh Community Centre officially opened today. It will provide the much needed new facilities to enable many local groups to deliver their vital work right in the heart of the Galliagh area.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, pictured with Moira Doherty, deputy secretary, Department for Communities, preparing to cut the ribbon to officially open the Galliagh Community Centre. Included, from left, Yvonne Barr, Teach na Failte, Jacqueline Connelly, Rainbow Child and Family Centre, Colum Eastwood, MP, Colr. Brian Tierney, Martin Connolly, Community Restorative Justice Ireland, Karen McFarland, DCSDC, Colr. Rory Farrell, Tommy McCallion, Centre manager, Marie Gillespie, Galliagh Women's Group, and Elaine Condren, On Street Community Youth. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

"As a community representative in this area for many years I am aware of the wonderful work that goes on and the strong community network that is the backbone of the local community. I would like to thank Council and the Department for Communities for their ongoing efforts to build better shared spaces and deliver state of the art facilities for everyone to enjoy."

Moira Doherty, Deputy Secretary Department for Communities said: "I am delighted that the Department, through the Neighbourhood Renewal Investment Fund, has been able to invest in this state-of-the-art facility, which will significantly improve the community infrastructure and space in the Outer North Neighbourhood Renewal Area. This collaboration between departmental, council and community partners has delivered this excellent project to benefit the local community and provide a wide range of critical support services."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Health and Community with Council, Karen McFarland, said: "This is a very positive day for the Galliagh community, and the new centre will be a busy hub of activity for a wide range of groups in the area. Council have an ongoing commitment to invest in local communities and it's fantastic to reach the successful completion of another vital project that will have a major impact on people's lives.

"I want to thank our community partners and the Department for their ongoing support of the efforts to build better communities, with fit for purpose community buildings and improved infrastructure to assist in the delivery of important programmes and services."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Sandra Duffy with Ciara Ferguson, MLA at the official opening of Galliagh Community Centre. From left are Yvonne Barr, Teach na Failte, Tommy McCallion, Centre manager, and from right, Martin Connelly, Community Restorative Justice Ireland, Elaine Condren, On Street Community Youth, Jacqueline Connelly, Rainbow Child and Family Centre, Anne McKeever and Marie Gillespie, Galliagh Women's Centre. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Galliagh Community Centre is the latest community project to be completed through Council's Capital Development programme, following on from the successful completion of centres in Shantallow and Top of the Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad