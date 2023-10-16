News you can trust since 1772
Galliagh Community Response officially open new premises in Derry shopping centre

Galliagh Community Response have officially opened their new premises in Northside Shopping Centre.
By Staff Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:10 BST

Longstanding community workers Monica Harkin and Elaine Young cut the ribbon to open the new premises, which will see Galliagh Community Response tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.

1. DSC02883.jpeg

Photo: Conor McClean / Derry Journal

2. DJ Silver Fox at the opening launch.jpeg

Photo: Conor McClean / Derry Journal

3. Moinca harkin and elaine young (two of galliaghs long standing community workers) Colly McLaughlin _ Paul Whoriskey GCR secretary. 2.jpeg

Photo: Conor McClean / Derry Journal

4. DJ Silver Fox spinning the turntables.jpeg

Photo: Conor McClean / Derry Journal

Related topics:Derry