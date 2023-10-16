Galliagh Community Response officially open new premises in Derry shopping centre

Galliagh Community Response have officially opened their new premises in Northside Shopping Centre.
Longstanding community workers Monica Harkin and Elaine Young cut the ribbon to open the new premises, which will see Galliagh Community Response tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.
1. DSC02883.jpeg
Launch of Galliagh Community Response's new premises in Northside Shopping Centre Photo: Conor McClean / Derry Journal
2. DJ Silver Fox at the opening launch.jpeg
Launch of Galliagh Community Response's new premises in Northside Shopping Centre Photo: Conor McClean / Derry Journal
3. Moinca harkin and elaine young (two of galliaghs long standing community workers) Colly McLaughlin _ Paul Whoriskey GCR secretary. 2.jpeg
Launch of Galliagh Community Response's new premises in Northside Shopping Centre Photo: Conor McClean / Derry Journal
4. DJ Silver Fox spinning the turntables.jpeg
Launch of Galliagh Community Response's new premises in Northside Shopping Centre Photo: Conor McClean / Derry Journal