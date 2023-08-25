Some of the projects involved in the opening of the Garden of Angels

The garden was opened by Minding Mum and SANDS NI (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity) with funding from the National Lottery and the Right Here, Right Now project with the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum.

The garden is located in the space directly in front of St Columb’s Park House and has two benches, raised beds, a wooden pergola and a bespoke sculpture depicting a woman holding a bird bath. The garden was created in partnership with mothers who have lost little ones.

Speaking at the event, Rhonda Wooler Project Manager at Minding Mum said: "From the commencement of Minding Mum, my colleague Christine and I have always hoped that we could provide the space for people and families who have sadly experienced miscarriage, stillbirth or baby loss. It is our wish that it will bring peace, comfort and happiness to families across the city who have a space now to reflect and remember their little ones. This has very much been a collaborative effort and I'd quickly like to say a big ‘thank you’ to all involved.

Trisha and Naoise with mum Noella Hutton, from North West BAPs, enjoying cupcakes at the opening of the Garden of Angels

"Thank you to Minding Mum funders, the Big Lottery Community Fund in Northern Ireland. Thank you to the Right Time Right Place project for funding the art sculpture part of the project. To SANDS NI, specifically Claire Kent-Hare for being so supportive of our idea. St. Columb's Park House, we literally wouldn't be here without you. Sharon, thank you for being so accommodating from day dot. And Liam and Brian for working so hard in the garden. You've laid turf, you've built this amazing sculpture. And Liam, we've had you pestered every week. So thank you.

"Most importantly, I would like to thank the mums who got involved in the art therapy class. You were so brave in sharing your stories, which helped Eithne Goffeller create this beautiful sculpture. So thank you to the mums and thank you to Eithne.

Linda Watson, Chairperson of the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership, said: “I'm delighted to be here today as chair of the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership to launch the Garden of Angels. We recognise the collaborative effort that has gone into making today happen. And I'm delighted that one of the partnership projects, Minding Mom, was able to work with so many others to bring this to creation. I'd like to thank all the organisations and individuals involved in this beautiful space. It's wonderful to have this place centrally in the city for bereaved families to come and reflect. During Covid, I lost my own granddaughter who was six months old. She was very ill during her short life. So like me, I hope it brings much comfort to all of you.”

"Thank you to Minding Mum for inviting SANDS to get involved in this wonderful garden project. Thank you to the bereaved mums who took part in the art therapy course that fed into the design and creation of this sculpture. Minding Mum have come a long way since starting out in November 2021. In just under two years, they've grown, offering support to new mums and not-so-new mums through walking groups, relaxation courses and unwinding sessions and many other forms of support. SANDS and I are so pleased that in all of the support Minding Mum offers to mums, they've not forgotten the mums whose babies were miscarried, stillborn or died soon after birth by actively reaching out to Derry, SANDS to help in the creation of this Garden of Angels.

A harp player at the Garden of Angels

Mayor Patricia Logue said: “Thank you for the invite, it's lovely to be here today. I know a bit about the Minding Mum project and I have to say it is a much needed project within all communities. I'm a mother of six myself and I know how much I would have benefited from a project such as Minding mum.

"I am one of seven living children but one of 11 children. Four full term babies died, two before me and two directly after me. So my mother had four baby losses within six years. As I reflect now in growing up, I know how much my mother would have benefited from a project such as Minding Mums because in those days, and thankfully we have moved on, but in those days you just had to get on with it. I would like to come here and just think about the brothers and sisters that I lost.

Stephen Guy, Project Co-ordinator for SANDS NI said: "Bereaved parents need spaces like this to come to, to be alone, to meet with other bereaved parents, to reflect in silence or to chat with others.”

Stephen Guy concluded his talk with a poem he wrote titled ‘The Garden’.

Mayor Patricia Logue speaking at the opening of the Garden of Angels

“I've never had a place to be alone with you,

To simply sit and recall the day you passed away,

To remember seeing you for the first time,

The perfect beauty of you my child,

Cutting the ribbon at the official opening of the Garden of Angles in St Columb's Park

To feel the weight of you when I first held you, cuddled you, took in every detail of you.

Now I have a place to remember you,

where I can be your parent,

think only of you.

I can be here alone or with others,

sit quietly or talk about you and hear about other babies.

Cutting the ribbon at the Garden of Angels

Somewhere I can be with you in my head and in my heart.

The Garden of Angels is that place,

my place,

your place,