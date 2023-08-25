Garden of Angels opened in Derry park to remember lost babies
The garden was opened by Minding Mum and SANDS NI (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity) with funding from the National Lottery and the Right Here, Right Now project with the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum.
The garden is located in the space directly in front of St Columb’s Park House and has two benches, raised beds, a wooden pergola and a bespoke sculpture depicting a woman holding a bird bath. The garden was created in partnership with mothers who have lost little ones.
Speaking at the event, Rhonda Wooler Project Manager at Minding Mum said: "From the commencement of Minding Mum, my colleague Christine and I have always hoped that we could provide the space for people and families who have sadly experienced miscarriage, stillbirth or baby loss. It is our wish that it will bring peace, comfort and happiness to families across the city who have a space now to reflect and remember their little ones. This has very much been a collaborative effort and I'd quickly like to say a big ‘thank you’ to all involved.
"Thank you to Minding Mum funders, the Big Lottery Community Fund in Northern Ireland. Thank you to the Right Time Right Place project for funding the art sculpture part of the project. To SANDS NI, specifically Claire Kent-Hare for being so supportive of our idea. St. Columb's Park House, we literally wouldn't be here without you. Sharon, thank you for being so accommodating from day dot. And Liam and Brian for working so hard in the garden. You've laid turf, you've built this amazing sculpture. And Liam, we've had you pestered every week. So thank you.
"Most importantly, I would like to thank the mums who got involved in the art therapy class. You were so brave in sharing your stories, which helped Eithne Goffeller create this beautiful sculpture. So thank you to the mums and thank you to Eithne.
Linda Watson, Chairperson of the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership, said: “I'm delighted to be here today as chair of the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership to launch the Garden of Angels. We recognise the collaborative effort that has gone into making today happen. And I'm delighted that one of the partnership projects, Minding Mom, was able to work with so many others to bring this to creation. I'd like to thank all the organisations and individuals involved in this beautiful space. It's wonderful to have this place centrally in the city for bereaved families to come and reflect. During Covid, I lost my own granddaughter who was six months old. She was very ill during her short life. So like me, I hope it brings much comfort to all of you.”
"Thank you to Minding Mum for inviting SANDS to get involved in this wonderful garden project. Thank you to the bereaved mums who took part in the art therapy course that fed into the design and creation of this sculpture. Minding Mum have come a long way since starting out in November 2021. In just under two years, they've grown, offering support to new mums and not-so-new mums through walking groups, relaxation courses and unwinding sessions and many other forms of support. SANDS and I are so pleased that in all of the support Minding Mum offers to mums, they've not forgotten the mums whose babies were miscarried, stillborn or died soon after birth by actively reaching out to Derry, SANDS to help in the creation of this Garden of Angels.
Mayor Patricia Logue said: “Thank you for the invite, it's lovely to be here today. I know a bit about the Minding Mum project and I have to say it is a much needed project within all communities. I'm a mother of six myself and I know how much I would have benefited from a project such as Minding mum.
"I am one of seven living children but one of 11 children. Four full term babies died, two before me and two directly after me. So my mother had four baby losses within six years. As I reflect now in growing up, I know how much my mother would have benefited from a project such as Minding Mums because in those days, and thankfully we have moved on, but in those days you just had to get on with it. I would like to come here and just think about the brothers and sisters that I lost.