Gay McIntyre honoured at Derry jazz festival

Mayor Graham Warke invited the McIntyre family to the Guildhall on Thursday for a special event to remember the jazz legend who passed away in October of last year.

The Mayor took the opportunity to pay tribute to the internationally renowned jazz saxophonist who was one of the original founders of the Jazz Festival and whose name became synonymous with the event over the years.

A new portrait of Gay was unveiled at the reception and can be viewed in the Guildhall over the course of the festival which this year features a number of tribute events in his honour.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke, pictured with members of Gay McIntyre's family at a reception in the Guildhall on Thursday evening.

Local jazz legends, including Gay’s son, the acclaimed musician Paul McIntyre, came together to celebrate the music that Gay loved and brought to the people of Derry with such passion throughout his life.

The Gay McIntyre Stage will be the focal point of the outdoor activity at this year’s festival with performances throughout the weekend at Guildhall Square.

Meanwhile, a special jazz masterclass in memory of Gay McIntyre has taken place at Foyle College in the city.

The event was part of the Gay McIntyre Woodwind and Brass Masterclass Series - one of the many tributes to the late saxophonist at the annual jazz and big bands extravaganza.

Irene McIntyre pictured beside a portrait of her late husband Gay during a reception in the Guildhall on Thursday evening. Included, from left, are the couple's children, Paul, Justine, Zoe, Gina and Karla. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Irene McIntyre with some of her family at the Guildhall on Thursday evening.

Mayor Graham Warke pictured with Irene McIntyre at the Guildhall on Thursday evening.