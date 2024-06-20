Generative AI conference to take place in Derry’s Ulster University 'the real and immediate impact of generative AI'

Ulster University Magee Campus Derry.

GenAIEdu June 2024, the third national conference on Generative Artificial Intelligence in Education, will explore the future of education in a world rapidly adapting to Generative Artificial Intelligence at Ulster University’s Derry campus.

The conference will have teachers and universities working together in hopes of preparing the North for the change that comes with the advancement of AI.

It will explore new technologies that are currently available, those that are in development and to be released imminently, their potential impact on the sector, and the practicalities and challenges of a rollout of AI in educational settings.

The three-day conference will take place on Ulster University’s Derry campus from June 26-28 2024 and will be hosted by the School of Computing, Engineering, and Intelligent Systems. It will see a host of keynotes, talks, discussion panels hands-on workshops, demonstrations, and networking events with leading academics, researchers, and industry experts in this area.

Many leading voices in AI education will attend the conference, one of which is Sue Attewell, Co-lead of the JISC National Centre for AI in tertiary education.

Speaking before the conference she said: “Embracing AI is not just about understanding the future; it’s about actively shaping it. For universities, navigating when and how to integrate AI is crucial amidst other pressing issues like digital transformation, budget constraints, and faculty workloads. The challenges that generative AI introduces are significant, but by addressing them directly at GenAI Edu I hope we unlock generative AI’s potential to foster innovation and drive academic practice.”

Another speaker is Professor Colin Turner, Pro Vice-Chancellor & Executive Dean of the Faculty of Computing, Engineering & the Built Environment, Ulster University.

He added: “The first GenAIEdu conference brought to the fore the real and immediate impact of generative AI and how it is going to fundamentally change what schools and Universities (and other industries) currently do. It kickstarted the conversation and had a region-wide impact as John outlines above. The pace of new technology development and adoption is ramping up and AI offers extraordinary – and somewhat unexplored - opportunities and challenges for transformation in education. Hosting this event, we are facilitating conversations that will help educators to understand the possibilities and pitfalls and navigate them carefully.”