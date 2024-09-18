Generous Callaghan’s Electrical announces raffle for Samsung 65” Smart TV to support Friends of Rescue Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A generous Donegal company has announced it is to raffle a 65” Smart TV to help support the fantastic work of a local animal charity.

Callaghan’s Electrical, who have stores in Burt and Letterkenny, has announced they are raffling off a Samsung 65”Smart TV worth over £700, with 100% of the proceeds going to Friends of Rescue Northern Ireland.

To win, anyone can donate any amount to the charity for a chance to win the 65”Smart TV.

Every donation will help provide essential care and medical treatment for animals in need.

Callaghan's Electrical owner Dermot, with Aidan, in front of the 65” TV they are raffling off.

Friends of Rescue is a foster-based animal rescue organisation, where passionate volunteers open their homes and hearts to animals in search of their forever families.

Many of these animals come from challenging and sometimes heart-breaking circumstances. Sadly, with a growing number of sick animals arriving in their care, Friends of Rescue, which is Derry-based, is now facing overwhelming vet bills.

Without additional support, they risk having to turn away new rescues. They receive no government funding, relying solely on public donations to continue their life-saving work.

Callaghan’s Electrical said that by supporting their giveaway, you can help Friends of Rescue continue providing these vulnerable animals

Just some of the gorgeous animals being helped by Friends of Rescue NI.

with the care and second chances they desperately need.

“Thank you for your support – together, we can make a real difference!"

You can enter the draw, by giving a donation, via the link at www.callaghanselectrical.co.uk

You can follow the great work of Friends of Rescue Northern Ireland, which is a non-profit organisation, via their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/friendsofrescueireland