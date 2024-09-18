Generous Callaghan’s Electrical announces raffle for Samsung 65” Smart TV to support Friends of Rescue Northern Ireland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Callaghan’s Electrical, who have stores in Burt and Letterkenny, has announced they are raffling off a Samsung 65”Smart TV worth over £700, with 100% of the proceeds going to Friends of Rescue Northern Ireland.
To win, anyone can donate any amount to the charity for a chance to win the 65”Smart TV.
Every donation will help provide essential care and medical treatment for animals in need.
Friends of Rescue is a foster-based animal rescue organisation, where passionate volunteers open their homes and hearts to animals in search of their forever families.
Many of these animals come from challenging and sometimes heart-breaking circumstances. Sadly, with a growing number of sick animals arriving in their care, Friends of Rescue, which is Derry-based, is now facing overwhelming vet bills.
Without additional support, they risk having to turn away new rescues. They receive no government funding, relying solely on public donations to continue their life-saving work.
Callaghan’s Electrical said that by supporting their giveaway, you can help Friends of Rescue continue providing these vulnerable animals
with the care and second chances they desperately need.
“Thank you for your support – together, we can make a real difference!"
You can enter the draw, by giving a donation, via the link at www.callaghanselectrical.co.uk
You can follow the great work of Friends of Rescue Northern Ireland, which is a non-profit organisation, via their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/friendsofrescueireland
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.