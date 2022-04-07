Generous gift of memory boxes donated by donor family

Joanne Daly, who works for the Western Trust, together with her family made the decision to donate memory boxes and keepsakes to the Trust following the untimely passing of her brother Michael Daly a year ago. Michael was an organ donor, a decision honoured by his family.

Mary said: “Joanne approached me a few months ago expressing a wish to make a gift of additional keepsake items that may bring comfort to families like themselves at this time of distress and difficult decision making. Joanne spoke about how she and her family took great comfort from receiving Michael’s handprint as a keepsake. This initiated an idea to include further keepsake and memory items that we offer to donor families. Together we researched and sourced appropriate items and can now offer donor families the choice of a memory box including their loved ones handprints, hairlocks, heart beat trace, forget me not seeds and a ‘Hand in Their Heart’ Keyring.”