Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Geraldine founded the Mullan Hope Centre in Moville in Inishowen in memory of John, Tomás and Amelia, who lost their lives in the devastating tragedy in Lough Foyle near Quigley’s Point in August 2020.

Tomás attended Moville Community College and had spoken at home about his admiration for Children in Crossfire, who have been supported by the school for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Because of that, Geraldine has decided to lead a 5k walk/run in Moville to raise funds for the Derry-based international development charity.

Left to right: Finbarr Gallagher, Geraldine Mullan and Richard Moore; and Tomás, who would have turned 18 in April.

Geraldine said: “I am pleased to be working with Children in Crossfire to organise what I hope will be a terrific occasion in memory of Tomás, whose birthday is on April 10. As a family, we often used to go for walks together, and almost every time Tomás would end up carrying his little sister Amelia by the end. He was wonderful son, and I am very proud to be honouring his memory by supporting a cause that mattered to him.

“Our 5k walk/run will take place on Sunday April 14, leaving from and finishing at The Mullan Hope Centre. Participants will be asked to pay €10 for adults, €5 for children or €20 for families, all of which will be donated directly to Children in Crossfire.

“I am asking the local community to get behind this event, not just in memory of Tomás but also to raise vital funds to support education and healthcare for very vulnerable children in Ethiopia and Tanzania, where Children in Crossfire work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be a beautiful way to remember my beautiful son on what should have been his 18th birthday and knowing that the monies raised will directly benefit such a worthy cause, I know he would be so proud of everyone for getting involved. Knowing his classmates, friends, family and the wider community will be walking or running the 5k whilst sharing fond memories of him will be a beautiful testament to him.”

2019: Geraldine Mullan and her son Tomás Mullan pictured at a Muff Community Park 5k fundraiser, the year before Tomás died. DER1719GS-127

Geraldine said she felt honoured to have Inishowen Athletics involved, and issued a special thank you to Finbarr and his team for their “enthusiasm and commitment from the moment I approached them”.

"We’ve eight weeks, so plenty of time to get those running shoes, get out, get active, get involved in your nearest Couch to 5k group and most of all, enjoy yourself! Looking forward to seeing everyone on April 14.”

Children in Crossfire Chief Executive Richard Moore said: “We are humbled that Geraldine has chosen to support us in memory of her beloved son, Tomás. The tragedy that happened to her family touched everyone who heard about it. Geraldine’s tremendous courage and spirit ever since has inspired us all too. She is a remarkable woman and Children in Crossfire are honoured to be working with her to deliver what I have no doubt will be a very successful event.”

Inishowen Athletics Club Chairperson, Finbarr Gallagher said: “Inishowen Athletics Club is very pleased to have been asked by Geraldine to become involved in the organising of this Memorial 5k to celebrate what would have been a milestone in her son, Tomás’ life.”

"As a club, we work with a diverse group of young people in helping them tap into their potential and achieve goals. This Fun Walk/Run is an opportunity for all in the community, regardless of fitness levels, to come out and participate and enjoy the fresh air and open road while supporting the very worthy cause. Start training now.”

Inishowen Athletics Club has been providing athletics (track & field, sportshall, road running, cross country and Fit4Life) to all age groups throughout Inishowen since 2001 with our main training centres in Carndonagh and Buncrana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad