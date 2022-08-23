Geraldine Mullan ‘lost for words’ as 15,000 people walk the ‘Field of Hope’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colourful and poignant project was developed by Geraldine, Catherine Carlin, the Redcastle Village Association, the Mullan HOPE sunflower festival and local farmer John McCarron with the help of the wider community.

The field of over 250,000 sunflowers at Quigley’s Point was open from Friday to Sunday to mark the second anniversary of the untimely deaths of Geraldine’s husband John and children Tomás and Amelia.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’, Geraldine said that not in her ‘wildest dreams’ could she have imagined the response, with 1,500 visiting on Friday, 3,500 on Saturday and 10,000 on Sunday. Geraldine paid tribute to everyone who helped out with the Field of Hope and told how she was both ‘humbled and honoured’ that so many had visited.

Geraldine Mullan, pictured in the Field of Hope. Photo: Colette Hannigan.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think back to when I had the conversation with Catherine about planting the sunflowers and we never could have expected it. It brought out a lovely community spirit and spread hope, hopefully, further afield.”

She added how it was ‘beautiful to see the communities coming together’ and said she believes her beloved family were looking upon her and helping her, as the sun shone and friendships were made.

“We had amazing weather as we were promised rain and there was bad weather on Thursday night. Someone was definitely looking out for me at the field on Friday. One of the volunteers lives up the Carn road, about 200 yards from the field. She came down to the field, apologising and said she couldn’t get out of the house with the rain shower. But we didn’t get any rain at all at the field.”

She continued: “I definitely had help from my three with the weather and everything else. The sun shone all weekend. It’s raining today (Monday) but those are the tears coming after all the joy at the weekend. Thank you so much to everyone who came, sent messages and made it happen.”

Some of the queue of people waiting to enter the sunflower field.

Geraldine outlined how ‘people were singing and dancing’ as they made their way around the Field of Hope and there ‘was a lovely atmosphere.’

The queue to enter the field on Sunday was over a mile and a half long at some points. However, there was a real sense of community and camaraderie as hundreds of people, both young and old, waited in the sun to visit the powerful tribute.

Geraldine continued: “I’m lost for words, for once - just totally overwhelmed. It was a lovely seeing so many people and beautiful to see them making memories, kids laughing and people who were going on their own journey visiting for hope. It gave me the strength and courage to get up this morning. It was bitter-sweet that the three people I wanted there weren’t and Saturday was very poignant, as it was the anniversary. I went back to the field after everyone went home and walked the path by myself. I thanked them for getting me through the weekend and every day since the accident.”

Geraldine added that while the weekend was a difficult one, as she marked the second anniversary of her loved ones’ passing, the Field of Hope and those who travelled there created ‘a lovely way to remember them.’

Organisers and volunteers light up the paths, which spell HOPE. Photo: Colette Lannigan.

“It was beautiful to see communities come together and share their own story and chat. Out of this, new friendships have been formed. We had over 100 volunteers who gave up their time. I don’t have my family with and after this weekend I’ve a whole new family in those who helped.”

Geraldine thanked every single person who helped bring the Field of Hope to fruition and supported it in any way.

“I am humbled and honoured. People’s love and support keeps me going and I got so much at the weekend,” she said.

“I have heartache and pain, but that’s ok. I have hope in my heart, seeing people cherishing time with their loved ones. That will give me strength in the days I’m struggling.” Geraldine paid tribute to the 100 volunteers who helped out, Catherine and John, all who helped with traffic management, the Gardai and all those who provided support in any way.