Geraldine Mullan nominated for national ‘Local Hero’ award

The inspirational Moville woman, who recently won Community Champion of the Year at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards, is one of five women in the ‘Local Hero’ category in the Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.

The awards celebrate Irish women and the ceremony takes place on Sunday, October 9 at the Marine Hotel Dun Laoghaire, with broadcaster Grainne Seoige as host.

Geraldine was nominated by people in her community and has been hailed as an inspiration, both in the North West and nationwide.

Geraldine Mullan of the Mullan Hope Centre pictured with Teresa McCloskey from category sponsor Apex at the Derry Journal People of the Year awards. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2235GS – 030

In 2020, Geraldine was the sole survivor of a collision that claimed the lives of her beloved husband, John and children Tomás and Amelia.

Geraldine later set up the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville in their memory and as a space for the local community. It has gone from strength to strength.

She also recently created the Field of Hope, which saw over 15,000 people walk through a beautiful field of sunflowers created in her family’s memory.

Geraldine is nominated alongside Charlene Masterson, Lariche Mandiangu, Sinead Hingston-Green and Paula McCormack.