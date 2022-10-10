Geraldine Mullan wins national 'Local Hero' award
Moville woman Geraldine Mullan has won the Goss.ie ‘Local Hero’ award.
Geraldine, who recently won Community Champion of the Year at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards, was one of five women in the ‘Local Hero’ category in the Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards alongside Charlene Masterson, Lariche Mandiangu, Sinead Hingston-Green and Paula McCormack.
Geraldine was named the overall winner at a ceremony hosted by Gráinne Seoige at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire on Sunday.
Geraldine was nominated by people in her community and has been hailed as an inspiration.
In 2020, Geraldine was the sole survivor of a collision that claimed the lives of her beloved husband, John and children Tomás and Amelia.
Geraldine later set up the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville in their memory and as a space for the local community. She also recently created the Field of Hope, which saw over 15,000 people walk through a beautiful field of sunflowers created in her family’s memory.