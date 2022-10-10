Geraldine, who recently won Community Champion of the Year at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards, was one of five women in the ‘Local Hero’ category in the Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards alongside Charlene Masterson, Lariche Mandiangu, Sinead Hingston-Green and Paula McCormack.

Geraldine was named the overall winner at a ceremony hosted by Gráinne Seoige at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire on Sunday.

Geraldine was nominated by people in her community and has been hailed as an inspiration.

Geraldine Mullan of the Mullan Hope Centre pictured with Teresa McCloskey from category sponsor Apex at the Derry Journal People of the Year awards. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2235GS – 030

In 2020, Geraldine was the sole survivor of a collision that claimed the lives of her beloved husband, John and children Tomás and Amelia.