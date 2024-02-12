News you can trust since 1772

Gerry Adams describes Gerry McCartney as ‘lifelong republican, who helped build Sinn Féin’

Former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams described the late Gerry McCartney as an ‘enthusiastic lifelong republican, who helped build Sinn Féin’ as he was laid to rest on Monday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 10th Feb 2024, 20:58 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 16:06 GMT
Republicans gathered in the City Cemetery as Gerry McCartney was laid to rest on Monday.Republicans gathered in the City Cemetery as Gerry McCartney was laid to rest on Monday.
Republicans gathered in the City Cemetery as Gerry McCartney was laid to rest on Monday.

Mr. Adams was in Derry for the veteran republican’s funeral this afternoon.

"We buried Gerard McCartney in Derry today. A former Prisoner of War (POW), activist, an enthusiastic lifelong republican, who helped build Sinn Féin. I was honoured to speak at his graveside,” said the former Sinn Féin President, who expressed solidarity to his wife Eileen, his four daughters and extended family circle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Sinn Féin MEP and MLA Martina Anderson had earlier described him as an 'Irish republican legend' and expressed condolence to his wife Eileen and family and wider circle after his death on Saturday.

His funeral took place on Monday. There was a gathering at the republican monument in Creggan at 1.30pm prior to interment in the City Cemetery.

Related topics:Sinn FeinDerryMartina Anderson