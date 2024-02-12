Gerry Adams describes Gerry McCartney as ‘lifelong republican, who helped build Sinn Féin’

Republicans gathered in the City Cemetery as Gerry McCartney was laid to rest on Monday.

Mr. Adams was in Derry for the veteran republican’s funeral this afternoon.

"We buried Gerard McCartney in Derry today. A former Prisoner of War (POW), activist, an enthusiastic lifelong republican, who helped build Sinn Féin. I was honoured to speak at his graveside,” said the former Sinn Féin President, who expressed solidarity to his wife Eileen, his four daughters and extended family circle.

The former Sinn Féin MEP and MLA Martina Anderson had earlier described him as an 'Irish republican legend' and expressed condolence to his wife Eileen and family and wider circle after his death on Saturday.