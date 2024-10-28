Gerry Anderson to receive posthumous Outstanding Contribution to Music award at NI Music Prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Oh Yeah Music Centre has announced that this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Music award is a posthumous presentation in honour of the late broadcaster and musician Gerry Anderson.

The presentation will be made at the NI Music Prize on Wednesday, November 13 at the Ulster Hall, Belfast.

The presentation will also unlock £3,000 of support from IMRO towards a dedicated bursary in Gerry Anderson’s name.

Gerry joined BBC Radio Foyle in 1984 and went on to become one of the most cherished, familiar, hilarious and fearless voices on the airwaves for the next 30 years.

Alongside co-host Sean Coyle at BBC Radio Foyle he gave listeners some of the best radio to ever come out of BBC Radio Ulster.

So much so it inspired a hilarious animated TV show ‘On The Air’ using real life dialogue from some of the best moments.

While Gerry was best known as a broadcaster, he was also an accomplished musician. His journey through music began when he taught himself guitar and started out in a few local bands in the early 1960s.

He then moved to Manchester to spend some time with the Gay McIntyre Showband where he first became a bass player.

Time with the Grafton band followed and then Dublin called where he went on to join The Chessmen.

Then it was on to Canada with the Brown and O’Brien band where he met and played with Ronnie Hawkins and The Hawks of The Band fame.

On his return to Derry he formed Toejam with his long term friend Colum Arbuckle and Jim Whiteside, playing the Irish Rock circuit for 10 years.

It was inevitable he would be so supportive of musicians throughout his radio career. He understood life as a musician and brought that with him to the studio.

Gerry sadly passed away in 2014 and earlier this year his family set up the Gerry Anderson Music Bursary to mark the 10th anniversary of his death.

Since then the family have set up a website (www.geraldmichaelanderson.com) and fundraising page to raise funds that will go on to support artists through a bursary.

Gerry Andersons’ son David said of receiving the award: “We are honoured that The Oh Yeah Music Centre has chosen to present this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Music award posthumously to my father, Gerry Anderson.

"Music was at the heart of everything Dad did—whether on the airwaves or on stage, he was always championing local talent and celebrating creativity. He had an unwavering passion for nurturing musicians and sharing their stories and talent.

"This recognition is a wonderful tribute to his legacy, and our family is incredibly touched by this gesture. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive through this award.”

Keith Johnson, Director of Marketing & Membership, IMRO, said: “Gerry Anderson was a true champion of music and creativity, not just as a broadcaster but as a musician who understood the challenges and triumphs of the artist's journey.

"IMRO is proud to support this bursary in his name, honouring his remarkable legacy and continuing his commitment to fostering new talent. Gerry’s unique voice and passion for music will forever be remembered, and this bursary will ensure that his dedication to nurturing musicians lives on.”

A limited amount of tickets can be found at https://www.ulsterhall.co.uk/what-s-on/northern-ireland-music-prize-2/