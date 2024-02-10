Gerry McCartney to be laid to rest on Monday
Well-known Derry republican Gerry McCartney will be laid to rest on Monday.
Former Sinn Féin MEP and MLA Martina Anderson described him as an 'Irish republican legend' and expressed condolence to his wife Eileen and family and wider circle.
Republicans gathered at the Shantallow monument on Saturday afternoon to meet his remains.
His funeral will take place on Monday, leaving his daughter's home at 1pm and proceeding to the republican monument in Creggan for 1.30pm prior to interment in the City Cemetery.