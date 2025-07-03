Get into the swing of summer with Translink: View from the Foyle
From July 16 to 20, we’ll be operating special early morning coach services from Derry-Londonderry and Limavady, departing the North West Transport Hub at 05:38, calling at Limavady Buscentre at 06:05. Passengers will be dropped off just a short five-minute walk from the course entrance, with the last return services from Portrush leaving at 23:05 (16–19 July) and 22:05 (20 July), allowing spectators to make the most of the full tournament experience. Earlier return options are also available on scheduled services, subject to availability.
Choosing public transport is not only stress-free, avoiding the pressure of traffic and parking, but it’s also a smarter, greener way to support this world-class event.
To find out more about our special services for The Open, and to book your seat on board, visit translink.co.uk/the-153rd-open.
For those passing through Belfast Grand Central Station, make time to visit The T Zone – our free, family-friendly fanzone open from July 17 – 20. Located on the mezzanine level, The T Zone will feature mini golf, chipping games, giveaways, music and more.
It’s a vibrant space designed for families, commuters and golf fans alike to soak up the tournament spirit, and it’s conveniently connected via our timetabled bus and train services from Derry-Londonderry.
Derry-Londonderry passengers were also treated to a taste of the action earlier this summer with a T Zone pop-up event at the North West Transport Hub, where our Rory McIlroy-inspired washing machine challenge gave participants the chance to win tickets to The Open, courtesy of Tourism NI.
Beyond the fairways, summer is the perfect time to rediscover Northern Ireland by bus and train. Our new ‘Spin and Go’ destination wheel is appearing at stations across the region – including here in the city – giving travellers fun, spontaneous inspiration for a local day out.
Take advantage of our £24 Family & Friends ticket or the £10 Bus Rambler, both offering unlimited travel options across the network. And for younger passengers, don’t forget to pick up a free ‘Little Explorers’ booklet, full of activities to keep them entertained throughout their journey.
So, whether you’re bound for the greens of Portrush or planning a day out across the wider region, get on board this summer with Translink and let the journey be part of the adventure.
