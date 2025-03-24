Getting into the swing as City of Derry Jazz Festival 2025 launched

We’re getting close to that time of the year and the launch of the City of Derry Jazz Festival 2025 at the Jazz bar in Bennigans has set the tone for the festival for May.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, was joined by Martin Venning from event sponsors Diageo, to launch one of the festival’s most popular jazz hubs, renowned for its top-class artists.

The City of Derry Jazz Festival is celebrating its 24th year with final preparations under way for the city and district to host an impressive array of acts. This year's festival will showcase over 320 performances by talented musicians from around the globe.

Billy Ocean will be joining Derry’s artist bill this year. He is set to be performing in the Millennium Forum on Saturday and Sunday May 3 and 4.

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured at the launch of the Guinness Jazz Trail as part of Derry City and Strabane District Councils City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival which is returning on May 1st-5th for the Bank Holiday weekend. Joining the first citizen in Bennigan’s Bar are in Martin Venning, Guinness, musician and bar owner John Leighton and Aisling McCallion, Festival & Events Coordinator. Derry City & Strabane District Council. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.03.25

Looking ahead to the event, which is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Mayor Barr said she couldn’t wait to get her dancing shoes on. “I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love the City of Derry Jazz Festival,” she declared. “It’s a wonderful time to visit Derry as the city comes alive with music in every bar and on every street corner. The energy is infectious and the atmosphere is just incredible.

“The festival is the perfect warm up for the summer, and it’s an event that people of all ages can enjoy. You don’t have to be a jazz fanatic - we have performers here from all over the world and a real medley of musical genres to enjoy. And don’t forget the majority of the entertainment is free!”

This year’s programme aims to include old jazz favourites, local legends and plenty of new talent, ready to deliver five days packed with entertainment, from jazz workshops to live concerts and drama performances.

The Council also highlighted that there will be beats on the streets with a variety of al fresco acts, bringing the vibrant sound of jazz to the entire city. Festival goers can also look forward to a mix of jump, jive, blues, and swing.

Another highlight of the festival is the Live Music Now Schools Programme, which aims to inspire and educate the next generation of musicians through interactive performances and workshops in local post-primary schools.

Young performers will have the chance to show off their talents live on the Gay McIntyre Stage, showcasing some of the finest jazz talent in the historic Guildhall Square.

Jazz Festival coordinator Aisling McCallion, said: “May is fast approaching and we have had so much interest this year from acts from all over who have heard about the City of Derry Jazz Festival and the brilliant welcome the performers enjoy. We have some really exciting new performers this year, and of course we can’t wait to welcome our headline act Billy Ocean.”

Martin Venning from Diageo said it would be an unforgettable weekend. “Diageo is delighted to continue supporting this fantastic festival, which celebrates the vibrant cultural scene here in the North West.”

The City of Jazz Festival runs from May 1 to May 5.

For more information check: cityofderryjazzfestival.com