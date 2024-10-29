‘Ghostly goings-on’ at St. Joseph’s annual Spooker Prize in Derry
The writing and storytelling event held in the school each October is organised by the Literacy Co-ordinator Mr Peter Smith who engages the pupils with storytelling about a local corpse called Eddie who had difficulty being contained in a traditional coffin and some yarns about Cumber House in Claudy which is reportedly the most haunted place in Ireland.
It’s known that Mr. Smith walks his dog in these grounds each night and it was evident that he has witnessed some strange and unexplained happenings in this area.
Pupils were spellbound and they deserve enormous credit, not only for their imaginative stories, but also for their willingness to read these aloud to their peers.
Speaking after the event, Mr. Smith said: “We had everything from zombies to inflatable costumes. Unfortunately, Donald Trump was unable to attend this year as he is currently preparing for the election in November. He did send his best wishes to our pupils and made a cryptic comment about ‘witch-hunts!’”
St. Joseph’s Head of Junior School Mr. John O'Loughlin was on hand to deliver the prizes and he praised the high standard of the work on hand.
"What an experience for our pupils. The Year 8 English teachers have spent the last week showing our students different writing techniques to raise suspense and today we witness the results of that labour.
"The stories were truly exceptional. It is also fantastic for the self-esteem and confidence of the boys to read their stories to an audience and have their work recognised.”