The singer announced her new clothing edit with the store on her Instagram page, telling her 469,000 followers that she was ‘so excited’ to share the news. ‘

She added: “It’s packed with dreamy looks for spring and long hot summer days ahead, you’re gonna love it!”

The news was met with much excitement from her fans, with one commenting: ‘Omg this is exciting and just made shopping for tour outfits so much easier,’ to which Nadine replied: ‘for me too!!!”.

Just some of the looks in Nadine's edit. Images: New Look.

Nadine’s edit is described by New Look as ‘Luxe looks for beach girls, city girls and it-girls.’

"This luxe for less edit focuses on a mix of neutral tailoring and glamorous dresses and tops – perfect for the end of Spring with warmer weather ahead and designed to take you from season to season so you can serve looks throughout all your Summer social calendar too!”

The edit launched on Thursday, May 2 and prices start from £4.99, and sizes range from UK6 – UK22, with selected styles available in Petite, Tall & Curve.

When asked what inspired her to collaborate with New Look on this Spring Edit, Nadine said: “I am so happy about this collaboration with New Look, I actually bought my very first handbag from New Look so I have a long standing relationship with the brand! I love that I’m now working with them, their clothing is accessible to everybody and always on trend and I’m so excited that we can do this together!

Her favourite pieces in the edit ‘are the staple pieces’.

“ I love the tailored pieces, particularly the waistcoat because its timeless and never going to go out of fashion. It would look on trend in the 50’s and in 2050. I also love the slip dresses, they are so versatile we’ve got everyone sorted for summer.”

Nadine also told how her personal style ‘has really evolved over the years.’

"I started so young working in this industry. I use to wear a lot of my mums elegant gowns and then my style really changed with Girl’s Aloud. We wore combats and Caterpillar boots which I would never have worn before so there’s been a lot of style evolutions. I’ve now found my long term classic simple style.”

She envisages ‘everyone’ wearing here edit.

" There’s something for everyone. I have some very excited fans that are looking forward to the menswear pieces and to be able to wear all the different types of summer clothes. I’m completely sorted for this summer and future summer’s because the edit is so classic.”

Nadine is currently getting ready for the eagerly-awaited Girls Aloud tour, which kicks off in Dublin later this month, with two dates in Belfast also.

It has been 21 years since Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine, Nicola and Sarah were voted the winners of Popstars: The Rivals and formed the all-conquering legendary pop band Girls Aloud.

To celebrate this milestone with all of their fans, Girls Aloud announced in November 2023 that they would be coming together for a huge arena tour of the UK and Ireland in May and June of 2024.

The hugely anticipated shows will feature all of the band's historic pop hits including No.1 songs 'Sound Of The Underground', 'The Promise' and 'I'll Stand By You', alongside cast-iron classics such as 'Love Machine', ‘Call The Shots’, Biology', 'Something New' and 'The Show'.

At the announcement, Nadine said: "Girls Aloud are a band that made such a huge impact on people's lives. We grew up with the band, but so did so many other people. So for us not to do something again feels like such a shame and a waste. We want to have that moment with fans where we can all enjoy it together."

The band will also pay tribute to their late bandmate, Sarah, who sadly passed away in 2022.