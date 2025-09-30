Global pop icon Nadine Coyle to become official Foyle Hospice patron at 40th anniversary charity ball

Global pop icon Nadine Coyle will officially become a patron of the Foyle Hospice at the charity’s 40th anniversary ball next week.

Nadine has been a long-time supporter of Foyle Hospice, having championed its mission and taken part in numerous events over the years.

Her past involvement includes appearances at major fundraisers such as the Female Walk and a special guest appearance at the Vintage Fair in 2017.

Her official appointment as patron will take place at the celebratory Charity Ball, where supporters, staff, and community members will gather to reflect on 40 years of compassionate care and fundraising success.

Nadine will join existing patrons Bronagh Gallagher and Roma Downey, as another original Derry Girl who is extremely proud of her roots.

Speaking ahead of Foyle Hospice’s Gala Event next week, Nadine said: "I have always been so impressed by the exceptional care and support that is provided by the staff and volunteers at Foyle Hospice.

"I have witnessed first-hand the commitment, compassion and kindness that is demonstrated by those who work in hospice and palliative care.

"Of course, none of this work would be possible without the generous support of local businesses, groups and individuals from across the city and surrounding areas. We are very fortunate to have such kindness in my home city and I am so very proud of that.”

Donall Henderson, Chief Executive, explained that Foyle Hospice’s Board of Trustees and Senior Management Team, along with staff and volunteers, were absolutely thrilled to have Nadine as their newest Patron.

He said the involvement of high-profile patrons, who show a genuine interest in the work of the organisation, can really make a huge difference.

Nadine added: “It is truly both a privilege and an honour for me to become an Official Patron of Foyle Hospice, because it is such a highly respected charity in my home city and especially in 2025, the year that it celebrates its fortieth anniversary.”

A limited number of tables for Foyle Hospice’s 40th Anniversary, which takes place at the Everglades Hotel on Saturday, October 11, 2025, are now on sale, priced at £750 for tables of ten via www.foylehospice.com. For more information, please contact 02871359888.