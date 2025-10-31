Global spotlight on ‘Home of Halloween’ campaign - View from the Foyle

This autumn, Tourism Ireland has been visitors from around the world to experience Hallowe’en where it all began.

While Halloween is now a favourite calendar moment and celebrated all over the world, not everyone knows that it originated on the island of Ireland around 2,000 years ago in Celtic culture.

Recognised as the largest Halloween event in Europe, Derry’s celebration transforms the historic walled city into a spooky stage for fantasy, magic and immersive storytelling, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year.

To drive incremental bookings, Tourism Ireland has been promoting Halloween and reasons to travel here since early autumn in 12 key tourism markets, including GB, the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Austria and Switzerland.

Highlights of the campaign include:

*Inspiring videos showcasing the magic of autumn and festivals to be enjoyed in Northern Ireland and elsewhere around the island.

*Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with Tourism NI, has invited international media and content creators, with a reach of millions, to experience Derry Halloween first hand; these include Lonely Planet, as well as renowned travel broadcaster Gabe Saglie, who will broadcast from Derry Halloween this week across the United States on the CBS, CNN, FOX, ABC and NBC networks.

*As part of Tourism Ireland’s International Programming Ireland Fund, a Halloween documentary is in the pipeline for 2026 and is filming this week at Derry Halloween, charting the evolution of the festival from mystical Samhain traditions to a global phenomenon.

Odhran Dunne, Visit Derry; Laura McCorry, Tourism NI; John Kelpie, Derry City and Strabane District Council; Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald; Alice Mansergh, Tourism Ireland; and Councillor Ruairi McHugh, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council. Pic – Martin McKeown

*Tourism Ireland is sharing the ‘Home of Halloween’ message with its millions of fans and followers on social media worldwide, as well as via its international website, Ireland.com, which has lots of information for potential visitors.

Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “Our ‘Home of Halloween’ campaign celebrates both our Celtic heritage and the fantastic modern-day festivals that take place across the island, including the world-famous Derry Halloween.

"We have seen remarkable uptake on our campaign, from global broadcasters and publications to consumers, as well as from travel platforms which are already seeing incremental bookings.

“We’re proud to work with Tourism Northern Ireland, local councils and Visit Derry to bring the ‘Home of Halloween’ story to life for global audiences.”