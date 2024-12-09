Three-piece alternative and rock band Foreign Owl have returned to the North West music scene with their new debut album, ‘Child.’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band surprised the Northwest music scene with the announcement of their debut album, ‘Child’ on social media. When the band announced their return to the music scene, it was met with shares on social media by loyal fans.

Foreign Owl consists of three members: guitarist Eoghan Donegan, bassist Mícháel McCay and drummer Steamy McCay. They attribute the band's start back to a quaint Irish farmhouse in Donegal. They said the band started due to each member's love of art and short filmmaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2016, the band released their debut single ‘Like a Beast,’ which received radio airplay on the BBC, including a two-week tour in Japan and gigs across Ireland.

From left to right: Eoghan Donegan, Steamy McCay and Míchéal McCay.

In 2019, Foreign Owl retreated into the studio to begin work on their debut album, 'Child.' Five years later, the record is finally ready for the world to hear.

On the release date, the band said: “Our ship has landed. The date is December 6, 2024, a fresh winter night, and we are excited to be back.

“In June of 2019, we decided to journey through the magnetic space waves of the cosmos to create our beloved album, ‘Child’. It has been a long time coming, and to all those who waited for this project and believed in us along the way, Thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Child’ was released on December 6 with a launch show in Derry and Belfast. ‘Child’ is now available on streaming platforms with Vinyl and CD versions available for pre-order.

You can listen to their debut album on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/album/0m09W4P2dho50yLjGANb8C?si=fKJ0-H6LR6S0ayX9dZlC2Q&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAabft10COhdwE_-cZtWPhcqiCgTZyJqvgJo6tmJNbp5uaZTeT-IeE_NOLLk_aem_S1HYlnuMxpvfe8yD1XKU2w&nd=1&dlsi=00c1202b432d49de