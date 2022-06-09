Go-ahead for 70 new houses in Ballymagroarty

BW Social Affordable Housing, the locally based house builders, successfully submitted an application for the provision of the new homes at this week’s monthly planning committee meeting of Derry & Strabane Council.

The development is to be delivered in collaboration with Apex Housing Association.

It’s understood it has been almost 40 years since the last significant housing development in Ballymagroarty.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CGI image of the proposed development at Ballymagroarty.

The approved plans include a large open space with a play park, nature walks, picnic areas and wildlife meadows.