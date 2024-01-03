GOAL St Stephen's Day Walk in Derry raises over £2,000 for charity's work in Palestine
The total raised from the annual St Stephen’s Day event this year was an impressive £2,075 and 26 Euro.Dr Lee Casey, organiser of the Derry GOAL walk from Sainsbury’s to Ebrington and back, said he was delighted with the turnout.“The GOAL Mile has become a firm fixture in the local calendar. It’s great to see the many familiar faces of the people who turn up faithfully year after year and of course, it’s always great to see new faces as well.“A big thank-you to everyone who turned up. Please be assured that your support to is greatly appreciated and will help GOAL continue with its lifesaving work.”
GOAL is responding to the crisis in Gaza by partnering with Taawon, which is Palestine's largest non-governmental organisation (NGO).
Operating in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, Taawon specialises in community development, education, youth empowerment, reconstruction and emergency humanitarian aid.
GOAL is also an active member of all West Bank and Gaza UN Clusters, where aid agencies openly share their plans for emergency responses and on-going humanitarian aid programmes.
Organisers said that participating in the local Goal Mile walk was a way for people here to demonstrate their support for the innocent children and civilians who are suffering most in the ongoing conflict “and Derry people responded with their customary generosity”.If you were unable to attend you can still make a donation online via https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/DerryGOALMile