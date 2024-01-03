The total raised from the annual St Stephen’s Day event this year was an impressive £2,075 and 26 Euro.Dr Lee Casey, organiser of the Derry GOAL walk from Sainsbury’s to Ebrington and back, said he was delighted with the turnout.“The GOAL Mile has become a firm fixture in the local calendar. It’s great to see the many familiar faces of the people who turn up faithfully year after year and of course, it’s always great to see new faces as well.“A big thank-you to everyone who turned up. Please be assured that your support to is greatly appreciated and will help GOAL continue with its lifesaving work.”