Fr Con McLaughlin PP pictured with The Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, after Mass, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, on Saturday evening, to mark the occasion of Fr McLaughlin’s Golden Jubilee in the priesthood. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2323GS – 165Fr Con McLaughlin PP pictured with The Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, after Mass, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, on Saturday evening, to mark the occasion of Fr McLaughlin’s Golden Jubilee in the priesthood. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2323GS – 165
Golden Jubilee celebration of Fr Con McLaughlin

A special Mass has been held for Father Con McLaughlin PP to celebrate his Golden Jubilee in the priesthood.The Mass was held at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, on Saturday evening.
By George Sweeney
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST

George Sweeney / DerryJournal.

Fr Con McLaughlin celebrates Mass, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, on Saturday evening, to mark the occasion of his Golden Jubilee in the priesthood. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2323GS – 163

Fr Con McLaughlin, second from left, pictured at his Ordination to the Priest, by The Most Reverend Dr Neil Farren, Bishop of Derry, on June 10th 1973. Included in the photograph are ordinands Fr Paddy O’Kane and Fr Declan Boland.

Fr Con McLaughlin PP, pictured alongside a plaque, erected by parishioners, in the grounds of the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, on Saturday evening, to mark the occasion of his Golden Jubilee in the priesthood. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2323GS – 169

The Bishop of Derry, the Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown and visiting priest pictured with Fr Con McLaughlin at a Mass to celebrate Fr McLaughlin’s Golden Jubilee in the priesthood, held at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2323GS – 160

