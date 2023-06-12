Golden Jubilee celebration of Fr Con McLaughlin

A special Mass has been held for Father Con McLaughlin PP to celebrate his Golden Jubilee in the priesthood.The Mass was held at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, on Saturday evening.
George Sweeney / DerryJournal.
1. Fr Con McLaughlin celebrates Mass, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, on Saturday evening, to mark the occasion of his Golden Jubilee in the priesthood. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2323GS – 163
2. Fr Con McLaughlin, second from left, pictured at his Ordination to the Priest, by The Most Reverend Dr Neil Farren, Bishop of Derry, on June 10th 1973. Included in the photograph are ordinands Fr Paddy O’Kane and Fr Declan Boland.
3. Fr Con McLaughlin PP, pictured alongside a plaque, erected by parishioners, in the grounds of the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, on Saturday evening, to mark the occasion of his Golden Jubilee in the priesthood. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2323GS – 169
4. The Bishop of Derry, the Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown and visiting priest pictured with Fr Con McLaughlin at a Mass to celebrate Fr McLaughlin’s Golden Jubilee in the priesthood, held at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2323GS – 160
