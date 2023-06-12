Golden Jubilee celebration of Fr Con McLaughlin

2 . Fr Con McLaughlin, second from left, pictured at his Ordination to the Priest, by The Most Reverend Dr Neil Farren, Bishop of Derry, on June 10th 1973. Included in the photograph are ordinands Fr Paddy O’Kane and Fr Declan Boland.

Fr Con McLaughlin, second from left, pictured at his Ordination to the Priest, by The Most Reverend Dr Neil Farren, Bishop of Derry, on June 10th 1973. Included in the photograph are ordinands Fr Paddy O’Kane and Fr Declan Boland. Photo: George Sweeney