'Golden Melodies' group to start in Buncrana
Singing and singing exercises at every age are so beneficial, but as we age, it's incredibly helpful for memory, mental health as well as physical/lung health.
The group is open to all older adults, including those with memory/dementia issues, lung health issues etc. It will be wheelchair accessible and carers/family members are welcome. The session lasts 45 minutes, but if participants want to stay around, ‘Golden lunches’ will begin shortly afterwards.
The group will sing familiar tunes to encourage active brains and also to enhance respiratory function. Join the group in lifting spirits and promoting mental and physical health with every note shared together. It begins at 12noon.
The first four weeks are fully funded by Insight Inishowen - ensuring mental health is supported at every age!
