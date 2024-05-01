Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Guinness World Record attempt will get under way at 12pm on Saturday, May 4, along Shipquay Street and is being held to raise funds for the Mayor’s charities Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation.

The event is open to all and will take place during Derry’s Jazz Festival, which is running over the Bank Holiday Weekend and is one of the largest of its kind in Europe attracting tens of thousands of people.

The current record is held by Galway-based Charity Ability West, which managed to gather 1,805 people to take part in their Rock The Boat at Salthill Promenade back in 2019. So Derry will need to beat that number if the city is to claim yet another World Record and needs the help of all local disco queens and kings and everyone else to join in.

Mayor Patricia, Foyle Hospice staff and visitors, to the new Hospice shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate, getting some ‘Rock the Boat’ practice for the record attempt to be held on Shipquay Street on Saturday 4th May. Photo: George Sweeney

Mayor Logue said: “We have a proven tradition of setting world records on the streets of this city and we have previously broken the record for the most astronauts and most Santas in one place. I know the people of the North West will come out in numbers to support this exciting challenge and my two chosen charities who do so much important work in our community."

Foyle Hospice said the anticipation is building ahead of the event and urged people of all ages to come along.Community Fundraiser at Foyle Hospice, Noel McMonagle said: “We don’t have long to go now and we need you to come out to show your support for two great local charities on Saturday May 4. We want to see Shipquay Street rocking it and break the World Record but we can only do that with your help!