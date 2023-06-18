Ten men and women received certificates for passing their level six in Irish Sign Language, the highest level achievable.

Certificates were also handed out to British Sign Language students at level three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foyle Deaf Association recently secured its own premises on Great James Street in Derry and now has a firm base from which to build on its work supporting the deaf community and developing Northern Ireland’s interpreter list.

Students being presented with their certificates on completion of their level three British Sign Language course.

An FDA spokesperson said that government funding has been vital in enabling it to enhance the services it can offer.

“Funding from the Department for Communities has had a profound impact on the FDA and in turn the deaf community we serve.

“It has allowed us to become a teaching organisation and to provide successive cohorts of students with training in BSL and ISL from level three to level six and presently right up to interpreter level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of those students along with other qualified candidates are now taking part in our interpreter training programme funded by the Department, in order to address the dire need for sign language professionals in the country.”

Local people receiving their certificates.

“Department for Communities funding has also allowed us to purchase a building as our own deaf hub, furniture and equipment and provide various projects and activities for our members and service users.”

“Because of this, we are going from strength to strength as an organisation and a community, and we are confident that we will continue to grow moving forward in becoming the focal point for the deaf community in the north west and the west as a whole.”

In attendance at the ceremony held in the Millennium Forum was Acting Head of the Department’s Sign Language Policy and Legislation team, Tommy McAuley.

“The Department’s investment in Foyle Deaf Association demonstrates its commitment to developing the sign language infrastructure necessary to support the local deaf community, and in doing so, improving accessibility to services for BSL and ISL users both in the north west and across Northern Ireland,” said Mr McAuley.

Pauline Doherty collecting her ISL level six certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is important that not only are these initiatives co-designed with the deaf community but, where possible, their delivery is deaf-led.

“Foyle Deaf Association is an excellent example of how the department has worked alongside a deaf-led teaching and cultural organisation which is delivering qualifications in their own languages which will ultimately increase interpreter capacity, but which also promotes BSL and ISL as languages in their own right to wider society."

“On behalf of the department, I thank the association for their hard work and diligence to guide many students through the various levels of sign language qualifications over the past several years, and I congratulate all those students who have attained their BSL or ISL qualifications.”

Michaela McFadden who graduated in level six ISL.

Angela Derby who also successfully completed her ISL level six qualification.

Tommy McAuley presenting Bernadette Brown with her level six certificate.