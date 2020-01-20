Grainne Gallanagh’s jive sees her through on Dancing with the Stars

Buncrana woman Grainne Gallanagh continued to do the peninsula proud on Sunday as she danced her way into week four of Dancing with the Stars.

The former Miss Universe Ireland and her partner Kai Widdrington impressed the show’s judges and viewers with their rendition of a jive.

Kai and Grainne, a nurse and international model, danced in a Vegas wedding theme, with Grainne even donning a veil for the occasion.

The pair were first to dance on the night and judge Julian Benson described the jive as a ‘great start to the show.’

Judge Loraine Barry told Grainne that while she would have ‘liked a little more energy,’ it was a ‘groovy start.’

Grainne and Kai received a grand total of 20 points and the public vote also ensured they went through to next week.

The first eliminated celebrity dancer was former Love Island contestant Yewande Biala.

Posting on her Instagram stories following the show, Grainne thanked everyone for their support and said she was ‘so delighted’ to get through. She added how all the contestants were ‘so disheartened’ to see Yewande and her partner Stephen Vincent leave the competition.

Grainne is receiving strong support across the country and in particular, across Inishowen, including her home town of Buncrana. Members of her family and friends were in the audience on Sunday night to show their support. All couples on the show tackle a different dance genre each week from the Paso Doble to the Viennese waltz and will have just seven days to perfect their routine.