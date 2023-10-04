Grand opening of Donegal's first pet crematorium at Inch Island later this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This compassionate and caring establishment is the brainchild of Francesca McDaid, a devoted pet lover who understands the profound bond between pets and their owners.

After experiencing the heartbreaking loss of her own cherished pet and having to travel great distances for proper pet cremation services, Francesca recognized a significant need in her community. She was inspired to create a facility that would provide comfort, dignity, and support to pet owners during their difficult times of loss, while also offering a range of keepsakes to treasure their beloved companions forever.

The facility boasts state-of-the-art equipment and a team of caring professionals who treat each pet with the utmost respect and tenderness.

Francesca, owner and operator, brings her own personal love for animals to every aspect of the cremation process, ensuring that pets are handled with the care they deserve.

Francesca McDaid commented on the motivation behind opening Donegal Pet Crematorium, saying: "Losing a pet is a profoundly emotional experience, and I wanted to create a space where pet owners could find solace and support during these difficult times. Our goal is to provide a dignified and compassionate farewell to the furry family members who have brought so much joy into our lives."

In addition to the exceptional pet cremation services, Donegal Pet Crematorium offers a variety of memorial keepsakes to help pet owners remember and honour their pets.

These keepsakes include customized urns, memorial jewellery, paw prints, and framed memorials – all crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail.

Donegal Pet Crematorium is located at Glack, Inch Island.

The opening of Donegal Pet Crematorium represents a significant milestone for pet owners in the Northwest, as they now have access to a compassionate and professional pet cremation service in their own community.

The grand opening event of Donegal Pet Crematorium will take place on October 20, 2023, from 2pm to 4pm. Everyone is invited to come along on this special occasion to tour the facility, meet Francesca McDaid and her dedicated team, and learn more about the services and offerings.

Donegal Pet Crematorium can serve pet owners not only in Donegal but also across the Island. They warmly welcome pets from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to receive our compassionate care.

The facility is located at Glack, Inch Island, Co. Donegal, F93 X884, providing easy access to residents of Donegal and the surrounding areas.