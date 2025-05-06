Grand opening of new affordable food shop 'The Network' in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new shop which allows members to purchase groceries once a week at up to 50% below standard supermarket prices has opened in Derry in an initiative led by Foyle Network Foundation.

Situated in Unit 2 of the Riverfront complex, at the corner of Strand Road and Baronet Street, ‘The Network’ has been operating on a pilot basis since November, but is now open two days a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays for members.

Speaking at the opening on Tuesday, Karen Mullan, the Director of Foyle Network Foundation said: “It's a very proud moment today for Foyle Network Foundation, for the staff, the board and the volunteers,” said Karen.

“This has been 18 months of work because we had to seek funding, make proposals, build a case, and bring people into our vision.

“Then we had to secure premises; we wanted premises to be close to the city centre and not identified with the food bank. We wanted it to look like a shop, and it wasn't easy to get the premises.”

Karen said that The Network aimed to uphold members' dignity and privacy. “It's very difficult for people to reach out for help in the first instance; there are perceptions of what a food bank is, and what I would say to people is that we are so much more than a food bank.

“Everything we do is to make people feel welcome, that they are entering an environment where there are no barriers. It's very important for us in this shop that it be top-class, that it looks like a lovely local shop, similar to a Spar.

“We have an abundance of choice, including fresh vegetables, dairy, and meat. We don't want people coming in thinking it's just tins of food; we have a full choice here.”

One of the features that helps to protect members’ privacy is the one way window. Karen said: “We are on a very busy road here, traffic can be sitting for a long time. We can see out, people can't see in, I think that was really important with being really public, it for the person in here, it keeps that bit of privacy for people.”

Feeding Britain, represented by Deputy Director Rose Bray, was one of the partners involved in The Network.

“As a charity, Feeding Britain is trying to tackle hunger,” said Rose. “But what we are really trying to do is bring about more preventative, sustainable and dignified solutions to hunger, food and security.”

Feeding Britain stated that their experience collaborating with comparable affordable grocery stores informed The Network's approach, assisting in the development of a suitable model for the Derry location.

Rose Bray highlighted the benefits of the shop: “Being able to choose the food you want to eat from the shelves, which includes a broad range of options such as fresh fruit and vegetables, provides a significant sense of dignity. This dignity extends to the act of purchase, where paying a small amount, rather than receiving a free handout, holds importance for people.”

“They are space to come and yes get your affordable groceries but also meet other people from the local community and build connections, to start conversations about other issues.”

You can get help from the Foyle Network Foundation here: https://foyle.foodbank.org.uk/get-help/