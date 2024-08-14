Great day out as citizens head to Donegal Town on Derry Féile’s Older People’s Bus Run

Travellers had an opportunity to explore the historic town in south Donegal and do a bit of shopping before enjoying a two course meal and some music in the Abbey Hotel.
1. Group pictured at Pilot's Row Community Centre on Monday before departing on the annual Féile 24 Bus Run to Donegal Town. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Group pictured at Pilot's Row Community Centre on Monday before departing on the annual Féile 24 Bus Run to Donegal Town. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMcC
2. Group pictured at Pilot's Row Community Centre on Monday before departing on the annual Féile 24 Bus Run to Donegal Town. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Group pictured at Pilot's Row Community Centre on Monday before departing on the annual Féile 24 Bus Run to Donegal Town. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMcC
3. Group pictured at the Old Library Trust, Creggan on Monday before departing on the annual Féile 24 Bus Run to Donegal Town. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Group pictured at the Old Library Trust, Creggan on Monday before departing on the annual Féile 24 Bus Run to Donegal Town. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMcC
4. Ladies pictured at the Old Library Trust, Creggan on Monday before departing on the annual Féile 24 Bus Run to Donegal Town. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Ladies pictured at the Old Library Trust, Creggan on Monday before departing on the annual Féile 24 Bus Run to Donegal Town. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMcC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.