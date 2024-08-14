Group pictured at Pilot's Row Community Centre on Monday before departing on the annual Féile 24 Bus Run to Donegal Town. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)Group pictured at Pilot's Row Community Centre on Monday before departing on the annual Féile 24 Bus Run to Donegal Town. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Great day out as citizens head to Donegal Town on Derry Féile’s Older People’s Bus Run

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Aug 2024, 10:21 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 10:21 BST
A great day was had by all as citizens headed off to Donegal Town on Féile’s annual Older People’s Bus Run on Monday.

Travellers had an opportunity to explore the historic town in south Donegal and do a bit of shopping before enjoying a two course meal and some music in the Abbey Hotel.

Group pictured at the Old Library Trust, Creggan on Monday before departing on the annual Féile 24 Bus Run to Donegal Town. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Ladies pictured at the Old Library Trust, Creggan on Monday before departing on the annual Féile 24 Bus Run to Donegal Town. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

