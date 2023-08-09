News you can trust since 1772
Great pictures of Malin Raft Race 2023

The streets of Malin were packed as people flooded in to watch the annual Malin Raft Race, which took place on Sunday, June 30.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:47 BST

The event was organised by Malin RNLI Fundraising Branch and saw participants race their home-made rafts on the water, followed by the kayak race. There was fun and games on the green, with a bouncy castle for the kids, and entertainment from Irish dancers and singing groups.

