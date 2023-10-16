Great success for 'Halloween Swap Shop' in Derry
Derry City and Strabane District Council had great success at their ‘Halloween Swap Shop’ in the Guildhall on Saturday, October 14.
By Staff Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST
The event had a whole host of costumes on offer, which were donated by members of the public in the weeks prior. Experts were on hand with their trusty sewing machines to alter any costumes that needed jazzed up to suit the wearers needs. The Swap Shop was held to mark Recycling Week 2023, which runs Monday – Sunday, October 16 – 22.