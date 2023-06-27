Great turnout for Saturday’s HURT Annual ‘Paws For Thought’ Doggy Walk

HURT was founded by Derry woman Sadie O'Reilly, who tragically lost her son Tony to heroin addiction, to provide help and support to others struggling with addiction and their families.

Saturday’s 5km walk set off from Destined on the Foyle Road at 11am and saw grandparents, parents and children of all ages taking part in the ‘out the line and back’ stroll with their dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, there were offers of free dog chipping, a doggy photo booth and spot prizes for the best dressed pooches. Also included were a Paws for Thought T-shirt, Doggie bandana and other treats.

HURT’s Leann Doherty pictured with the team before the start of Saturday’s Hurt ‘Paws for Thought’ sponsored Doggy Walk ‘Out The Line’ at Destined, Foyle Road. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Speaking at Saturday’s event, organiser HURT’s Leann Doherty said she was delighted with such a turnout.

"Obviously the weather got them all up early this morning and the turnout was fantastic. Today’s event raises money for a worthwhile cause and you also get to walk your dog along the setting of the city’s beautiful and picturesque River Foyle. What more could you want?

"This is the second year of the event and again we go from strength to strength. Walking our dogs has great physical and mental health benefits, both for them and us. We, at HURT, want to get our community exercising, chatting and socialising, and there’s no better way than something like this,” she said.